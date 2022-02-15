Proof Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Is Living His Best Life at New York Fashion Week

Watch : Angus Cloud, Noah Beck & More Celebs at Coach Runway

Fez would totally approve of this hot NYFW accessory.

On Monday, Feb. 14, Angus Cloud was spotted front row at New York Fashion Week with a stylish outfit and one very special accessory: a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Dare we say he was channeling his laid-back Euphoria character, Fezco? The unexpected snack seemed like a move straight out of Fez's playbook, as he's often seen hanging out at a gas station among aisles of chips and sodas.

Bringing a little extra heat to Coach's Fall 2022 runway show, the California native was seated next to the original "Hot Girl" herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

Angus wore navy blue trousers, a white turtleneck and white sneakers with a green coat that sported yellow, blue and brown accent details.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Angus told Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi that he was quite fond of his eye-catching green coat. "It's nice, right? I like the green," Angus said. "They sent a couple different jackets but they're cool. I like this."