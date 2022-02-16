What Has Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Wigging Out? See Pics From the Wildest Botched to Date

A blast from the past had the Botched docs ready to rock on tonight's all-new episode on Feb. 15.

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif were introduced to new patient David—a musician in desperate need of a solution for his disfigured eye—but within minutes of meeting, Dr. Dubrow learned that he was far more familiar with David than he initially thought. 

The realization came after the plastic surgeon remarked that David looked like "someone who would've been friends with my brother," who's none other than Kevin Dubrow, the former lead singer of the heavy metal band Quiet Riot.

"They had hits like 'Cum on Feel the Noize' and 'Bang Your Head,'" Dr. Dubrow said in a confessional. "In fact, they were the first metal rock group to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts."

Around the same time, Dr. Dubrow was in med school and living in his brother's guesthouse.

Then, one day a drunken David showed up and "threw up all over Kevin's nice bar," the Botched patient recalled during his consultation. 

photos
Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

"You were the guy who threw up on my brother's bar?!" a shocked Dr. Dubrow asked, immediately becoming so nostalgic that after he and Dr. Nassif mapped out a treatment plan for David, they made a deal that they were going to attend one of his concerts as soon as he was all healed up. 

Then, they did exactly that. Take a look back at the Botched docs' wild night out by scrolling through the below gallery! 

E!
It's Go Time

Once Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow took care of business and helped their musician patient correct his Botched eye, they were ready to rock.

E!
Wigging Out

On a mission to travel back to the '80s, the docs had to first acquire the proper hairstyles.

E!
Ready to Go

With David fully recovered from his treatment, the Botched docs headed to one of his concerts just as they had promised to do. 

E!
Groupies

The plastic surgeons were the loudest fans in the audience. 

E!
Dancing It Out

Naturally, they had to do some dancing. 

E!
With the Band

Before long, Drs. Nassif and Dubrow had ditched the audience for a spot on the stage alongside David.

E!
Shutting the Place Down

Both Botched docs were able to live out their rockstar fantasies.

E!
Rock God

All in all, the evening was a successful one. 

