Darcey & Stacey's Darcey Silva Reveals How She Really Feels About Jesse & Jeniffer

Are Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona just trying to stay relevant with their relationship? Jesse's ex Darcey Silva seems to think so.
The Darcey & Stacey star sounded off on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life couple in the Feb. 16 episode of Acast's Reality Gays with Matt Marr and Jake Anthony podcast. In the episode, which E! News exclusively obtained early, Darcey claimed that Jesse and Jeniffer "both want to be influencers."
However, Darcey isn't ruling out the pair, guessing that this relationship "might last a while."
"They both have a little bit of a 'control' mindset for themselves and for each other," she continued. "She wants what he has and he wants what she has!"
Admittedly, Darcey has "never really watched a full season" of Jesse and Jeniffer's show, sharing, "I think I saw the commercial and the trailer where they were like biting back towards the other cast members."
Though Darcey has big opinions about Jesse and Jeniffer, the 90 Day Fiancé star said she doesn't "even like to think about" Jesse, a.k.a. her ex-fiancé.
"But no, you know, more power to them," she added.
Darcey, who now stars in the TLC series Darcey & Stacey with twin sister Stacey Silva, first was seen dating Jesse in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season one. But as fans recall, the two were not a match made in heaven and fought about everything...including how to cut a steak.
Now, Jesse dates fellow 90 Day alum Jeniffer, who was previously engaged to Tim Malcolm.
