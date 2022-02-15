You Won't Believe Who Is Currently MIA From the Teen Wolf Movie

Watch : Tyler Posey's PROUD Mexican-American Roots: Ones to Watch

Fans of Teen Wolf are sure to be howling over this casting news.

On Friday, Feb. 15, Paramount+ announced that the original cast of the MTV supernatural teen drama will reunite for a new film, aptly titled Teen Wolf the Movie. Though many of the OG stars are returning for this new installment—including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams and Colton Haynes—it seems that some key players are not reprising their beloved roles.

Specifically, Dylan O'Brien; who played Stiles throughout the show's six season run, Tyler Hoechlin; who played Derek between seasons one and four, and Arden Cho; who played Kira in seasons three through four, were all noticeably missing from the announcement. However, before you get too distressed, Paramount+ coyly stated that there are "additional names to be announced."

So we're guessing not all hope is lost. While we wait for these updates, we're happy to report that these additional Teen Wolf alums are confirmed to return to the film: Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry.