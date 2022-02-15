Why Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio Are Keeping Their Relationship Offline

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are turning the cameras away from their relationship.
The TikTok star said he and girlfriend Dixie are trying to keep their relationship out of the public eye to focus on their romance.
Noah exclusively told E! News at New York Fashion Week, "I've been telling a lot of people we're kind of keeping things offline. And since we've been doing so, it's been good. It's been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way."
During the Coach show on Monday, Feb. 14, he explained that the reason behind the decision is to focus on each other.
"We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense," he shared. "We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."
The online personalities have been dating since 2020, initially sparking rumors of their romance in August. When they shared a steamy beachside kiss in Dixie's music video for "Be Happy (Remix)," fans' suspicions grew even stronger.
They finally made it social media official in October 2020 when Dixie shared a one month anniversary post on her Instagram story. Since then, they've also given a look at their relationship in the Hulu reality TV show The D'Amelio Show.
Their decision to keep their relationship private helped explain why Noah, 20, went to the NYFW Coach show on Valentine's Day solo. Although he promised to keep relationship details on the down low, he still shared his Valentine's Day plans, or lack thereof.
"Unfortunately, I'm not with my girl right now so we'll figure it out," he said. "We'll do something later."
The TikTok couple also refrained from posting anything on Instagram about each other on Valentine's Day.
Noah attended the fashion show in a sheer black button-up shirt covered by a large green coat. He topped the look off with a small Coach bag with a signature "C" buckle that he held in his hand as a clutch. He remarked, "Coach kills it."
He even joked that he'd give it to Dixie for Valentine's Day when he sees her next.
Other stars that showed up to the Coach show include Ricky Thompson, Tommy Dorfman, the cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls and Euphoria star Angus Cloud. See more celeb arrivals at NYFW below.