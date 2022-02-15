Kanye "Ye" West Apologizes For "Harassing" Kim Kardashian on Social Media

"I’m still learning in real time," Kanye "Ye" West wrote in his first Instagram post since wiping his account. "I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Kanye "Ye" West is asking for mercy. 

The 44-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to reflect on his recent public statements after deleting all of his posts.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," Ye wrote alongside a photo of himself on stage, his first post since he wiped his account. "I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me." 

Referencing his posts that appeared to feature screenshots of his alleged text exchanges with Kim Kardashian, the recording artist added, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener." 

In a series of since-deleted messages, Ye issued public pleas asking Kim, who filed for divorce last year, to reconcile, with one reading, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY TOGETHER." He also targeted her boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media (having already appeared to diss the Saturday Night Live star in his music) by calling him a "dickhead."

Still, Ye insisted "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM" and that he has "FAITH THAT WE'LL GET BACK TOGETHER." And on Valentine's Day, the same day E! News reported on his split from Julia Fox, he shared a picture of a truck full of red roses that many assumed were for Kim, noting his "VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

For her part, Kim is keeping her head down. "Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together" a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told E! News, later adding, "She will always be cordial and communicate with Kanye when it's about the kids...Kim is hopeful Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept they aren't getting back together. She wants him to be happy."

Meanwhile, Pete—who isn't even on social media—isn't getting involved. As the source shared, "He supports Kim with whatever she needs."

