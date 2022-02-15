The Time Traveler's Wife Series Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Grab the tissues because The Time Traveler's Wife, starring Theo James and Rose Leslie, is coming soon. Find out when here!

Henry doesn't want us to spend our whole lives waiting, and neither does HBO. 

On Feb. 15, as part of their virtual TCA press day, HBO announced that its new drama series, The Time Traveler's Wife, will premiere this spring. The six-episode series, based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, follows the marriage of Clare and Henry, and their one problem: time travel. 

Directed by David Nutter and executive produced by Steven MoffatThe Time Traveler's Wife stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

Back in May 2021, the network officially announced that production on The Time Traveler's Wife—which had a 2009 big screen adaptation starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana—had begun. And in a statement at the time, Moffat said that it'll "be the love story we need right now."

"This is a story of loss but it's not a tragedy," he said in the statement. "It's about a time traveler but it's not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love—but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me."

And on the press day, Moffat addressed how the series will differ from the movie.

"We can tell the whole story," he said, "the movie was a quite intelligently abbreviated version but abbreviating it you miss all the detail and complexity and make it all about the time travel and not about the love story."

HBO also announced that the highly anticipated Julia Child series, Julia, will premiere on March 31 and season three of Barry, starring Bill Hader, will return on April 24.

Brb, time traveling to the spring so we can watch these shows immediately. 

Scroll below to check out other TV premiere dates!

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - Feb. 18

Mavel tov, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season four on Feb. 18! 

Josh Stringer/AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 20

The Walking Dead resumes season 11 with a part two premiere on Sunday, Feb. 20. 

NBC
American Song Contest (NBC) - Feb. 21

EuroVision lands in the U.S. with NBC's new competition series American Song Contest, premiering Feb. 21. 

The CW
All American (The CW) - Feb. 21

The CW's All American returns on Feb. 21. 

Eric Liebowitz/NBC
The Endgame (NBC) - Feb. 21

The Endgame series premiere is on Feb. 21. 

NBC
Law & Order (NBC) - Feb. 24

The highly-anticipated revival of the original Law & Order series premieres on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Feb. 25

The History Channel's Vikings lands a Netflix spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, starring Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett and Bradley Freegard. The series is set to premiere Friday, Feb. 25. 

20th Television
Animation Domination (Fox) – Feb 27

Get ready because Animation Domination returns with all-new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Killing Eve (BBC America) - Feb. 27

Killing Eve's final season will debut on BBC America on Feb. 27.

Beth Dubber/Hulu
The Dropout (Hulu) - March 3

The Amanda Seyfried-led series will premiere on Hulu at the start of March.

STARZ
Shining Vale (Starz) - March 6

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as a married couple who move to a haunted mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut. The horror-comedy premieres Sunday, March 6. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW) - March 6

The craziness continues in Riverdale on March 6 with a new night, on Sunday. 

Darryn Lyons/ANL/Shutterstock
The Courtship (NBC) - March 8

NBC's Regency Era dating show The Courtship, previously named Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, will premiere Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures
Sanditon (PBS) - March 20

Fans will find out what happens with the dueling love triangles on PBS' Sanditon, returning for season two on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox) – March 21

It's a big night for the 9–1–1 franchise! 

9–1–1 premieres on March 21, followed by all new episodes of  9–1–1 Lone Star.

