The Best Deals from J.Crew's Early Presidents' Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who else is counting down the days until the long weekend?
While we have to wait a bit longer for some R&R, you can start saving big at J.Crew! The fashion retailer is offering tons of deals like 25% off full-price styles & extra 50% off sale styles with code: WARMUP, plus enjoy free shipping today only.
With women's shoes starting at $19.99, men's shirts and knits starting at $9.99 and women's shirts and knits starting at $9.99, you can revamp your wardrobe on every budget.
Below, we rounded up the best deals on blouses, coats, dresses, boots and more from J.Crew's Early Presidents' Day Sale to save you more time and money.
Slim Perfect Long Sleeve T-Shirt
We love these long-sleeve t-shirts! They're perfect for layering or wearing alone.
Ribbed Cropped Jumpsuit
Whether you dress this ribbed cropped jumpsuit up or down, you'll get tons of compliments. Not to mention, it's rare to find a comfortable and cozy jumpsuit.
Hayden Kickout Crop Pant
Go from work to a night out with friends without having to go home thanks to these ultra-slimming, high-rise pants.
Petite Double-Breasted Teddy Sherpa Topcoat
How incredible is this sherpa coat? Available in pink, ivory, black and clay, this winter must-have will keep you stylish and warm wherever your day takes you. It's definitely a coat you'll want to keep in rotation for years on end.
Jogger Pant in Cotton-Cashmere
While you probably have a ton of matching sweatsuits by now, do you have one that is made of a super soft cotton-cashmere blend? Plus, these joggers have a drawstring waist and pockets!
Half-Zip Sweater-Dress in Supersoft Yarn
Up the cozy factor of your wardrobe with this chic sweater dress! Wear it around the house or pair it with some booties for when you venture outside.
Tall Lug-Sole Rainboots
Rainy days are upon us! Make sure to be prepared with a durable yet stylish pair of rainboots.
Ruched Puff-Sleeve Cropped Top
Turn up the heat with this cropped top complete with darling puff sleeves!
Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
Turtleneck season is nowhere near over, so why not grab a few more colors to add to your cold weather wardrobe!
Knit Ribbed Sweater-Dress in Mixed Stripe
If you're itching for dress weather, this sweater dress will help you get the best of both worlds while we endure the last stretch of cold weather.
Puffer Wrap Coat with PrimaLoft®
If it's hard to leave your duvet comforter in the morning, this puffer wrap coat will help with that. It's filled with a sustainable down alternative to keep you cozy AF. The notched lapel, hidden snap buttons and removable waist-cinching belt will also make you look snatched.
Ruffleneck Top in Clip Dot
We are obsessed with this sheer ruffle blouse! It's elegant yet sexy, and can be dressed up or down.
Ready for more deals? Check out Wayfair's President's Day 2022 Sale!