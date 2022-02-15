Nikki Bella Is "Praying" for "Good News" Amid Artem Chigvintsev's Pneumonia Battle

Nikki Bella is holding out hope.
The Total Bellas star stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 15, making sure to share an update on her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's health after he abruptly left the Dancing With the Stars tour last month, citing a medical issue that he later revealed was pneumonia.
"He is doing better," Nikki revealed. "We are hoping to find good news today. He still has pneumonia and so they've had to change antibiotics."
She continued, "It's just something we've been going through that we didn't think we would, so we're just praying that he gets good news today and that his lungs are strong."
The pro dancer expressed a similar sentiment nearly two weeks ago. "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," Artem said in an Instagram Story on Feb. 3. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two."
Artem continued, "Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So, that's where I'm at."
Though he's still on the mend, Nikki and Artem have big plans for the future—including a wedding.
"It's tough because Artem's family is Russian and he really wants them at the wedding, so this has been our holdup, just trying to get the family here," Nikki explained on Daily Pop. "So, I think we're just going to do it in Paris probably. That's what we're looking at now."
Regardless of the wedding's location, Nikki and Artem's one-year-old son Matteo will of course be in attendance. "He's the best thing in the world," she gushed.
In addition to being a mom and planning a wedding, Nikki also has a new gig as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent: Extreme.
"What we saw," she said of her and fellow judges Simon Cowell and Travis Pastrana, "I can't describe to you the talent. Like, we're outside because this stuff cannot be done indoors, and really, the sky is the limit. But what these people do, I mean, it's life or death."
Hear more about the wild series in the above Daily Pop interview.
America's Got Talent: Extreme premieres Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC.