Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani Expecting First Baby

Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani announced they are expecting a child together. “We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey,” the couple said.

Need proof the Married at First Sight experience works? Let us remind you of Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall.

On Feb. 15, the season 11 couple confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

"We're so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together," Amani said in a statement to E! News. "We found out I was pregnant after I was about eight weeks. I had been feeling pretty sick after a visit to Los Angeles for filming for the MAFS Boston Special. I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna but Woody hoped I was expecting." 

The first pregnancy test came back negative, but Amani was still feeling nauseous. After Woody insisted she take another test, the results came back positive.

"I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom," she recalled. "He smiled and said, 'What, are you pregnant?' I nodded and handed him the positive pregnancy test. He smiled so big!"

As of Valentine's Day, Amani is six months along and couldn't be happier. As for Woody, he can't believe how much his life has changed in two years.

"Everyday of this journey has been well worth it," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm looking forward to these next steps sweets. Love you, and my lil baby."

Fans first fell in love with Amani and Woody's love story in 2020 when they met at the altar and agreed to say "I do." Their journey on Married at First Sight left the show's three experts in tears on Decision Day after they professed their love for one another.

"You've definitely opened my eyes to see there's so much more that I haven't experienced in life. I feel like I can do anything now for real," Amani told her husband. "I think what I've learned about love is it really can be unconditional. I never imagined I would get there with my spouse especially as quickly as I got with you."

Woody added, "When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married. I wanted to have the happiness. But honestly speaking, I didn't genuinely think I would get it. But being married to Amani, everything I didn't expect, I now have." 

To see how more Married at First Sight couples are doing, keep scrolling through our status check-in gallery. And don't forget to watch the new season of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Essence was first to report the pregnancy news. 

