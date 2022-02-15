Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani Expecting First Baby

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Need proof the Married at First Sight experience works? Let us remind you of Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall.

On Feb. 15, the season 11 couple confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

"We're so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together," Amani said in a statement to E! News. "We found out I was pregnant after I was about eight weeks. I had been feeling pretty sick after a visit to Los Angeles for filming for the MAFS Boston Special. I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna but Woody hoped I was expecting."

The first pregnancy test came back negative, but Amani was still feeling nauseous. After Woody insisted she take another test, the results came back positive.

"I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom," she recalled. "He smiled and said, 'What, are you pregnant?' I nodded and handed him the positive pregnancy test. He smiled so big!"