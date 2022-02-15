Why Cynthia Nixon Thinks Criticism of Miranda in And Just Like That... Is "Bizarre"

Cynthia Nixon basically told critics of And Just Like That... that they're not real Sex and the City fans in a candid interview with Vogue

There's no one who knows Miranda Hobbes better than Cynthia Nixon.

And that's why she thinks it's "bizarre" that viewers were so critical of the character when And Just Like That... premiered in December. Fans were disappointed with this new version of Miranda, claiming that she was no longer the levelheaded, voice of reason they fell in love with in Sex and the City.

But as the actress who played the character, Cynthia thinks they've got it all wrong. "First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward," she told Vogue. "She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that's always been true of Miranda, right?"

Moreover, Cynthia asserted that the redheaded lawyer isn't perfect, saying, "Miranda's very smart, and she's very tenacious, but the idea that she's levelheaded—she's never been levelheaded! She's a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She's always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."

And Cynthia doesn't think that it was all that reckless to pursue a relationship with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) and make something more of her life. Yes, it's not exactly normal to get a divorce and move across the country at her age, but that doesn't mean the decision is deserving of criticism. "I feel like what Miranda does is incredibly brave," she explained. "She gives up her very lucrative corporate job and goes back to try and make something more of her life. As Miranda says: We're not old, we're 55."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Cynthia added that Miranda's plunge into the deep end is a reminder that "if you're not happy with where you are, you still have a lot of time to make a change."

She also dismissed the notion that the characters should be older and wiser versions of themselves, saying, "First of all, who wants to watch that? I don't want to watch that. It's to show women and our struggles and our dreams and our foibles. You don't always know where you're going. Those are the people that I'm interested in, not the people who are playing it safe."

And if you still think that And Just Like That... is not your cup of tea, that's fine. Cynthia made it crystal clear that they're not trying to please audiences of yesteryear, even if those viewers made the O.G. series a success. "If you're looking for Sex and the City, you should watch the reruns," the actress stated. "This is a new show for this moment and for the moment in these original characters' lives."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Though the series finale aired on Feb. 7, HBO has yet to announce whether it will be renewed for a second season. For now, viewers can catch up on the first season of And Just Like That... on HBO Max.

