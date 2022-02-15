Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit With Virginia Giuffre

More than six months after Virginia Giuffre filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the two parties have reached an out of court settlement.
On Feb. 15, Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, filed a letter with a federal court in New York, stating that the parties have agreed to settle the case brought against him by Giuffre. Upon Giuffre's receipt of an undisclosed amount, within 30 days, as part of the terms of the settlement, the parties will file a stipulation and dismiss the case.
In August 2021, Giuffre, 38, filed a lawsuit against the son of Queen Elizabeth II, accusing him of committing battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She alleged that late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew and that Andrew sexually abused her when she was under 18. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and, in January 2022, a judge rejected his motion to dismiss the suit.
Now, "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," the letter filed Feb. 15 read, per NBC News. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
It has not been specified whether Giuffre would receive any money personally as part of the settlement.
"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years," the letter filed with the court continued. "Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."
This past January, amid the ongoing lawsuit, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son of his military affiliations and royal patronages.
Reps for Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment.