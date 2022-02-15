Halyna Hutchins' Family Sues Alec Baldwin for Wrongful Death Over Rust Shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, four months after her tragic passing.
On Feb. 15, E! News obtained the court documents—filed by Matthew Hutchins on behalf of himself and 9-year-old son Andros—which list Alec Baldwin among the defendants. E! News has reached out to Alec's rep for comment and has not heard back.
In late October, Halyna was killed on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust when Alec, an actor and producer on the film, discharged a prop gun, accidentally shooting Halyna and director Joel Souza. After the incident, Halyna was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Joel was taken by ambulance to another medical center for treatment and was released.
In the wrongful death complaint, which was filed in New Mexico, it states that Alec "recklessly shot and killed Halyna" and claims he and other defendants named in the case "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."
Stressing that "Halyna Hutchins deserved to live," the docs continue, "the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."
The lawsuit goes on to state that it "seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death."
On Oct. 22, one day after the fatal shooting, Alec took to social media to share his condolences. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he wrote. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
In a December interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Alec detailed the moment the gun went off on the film set during what he called a "marked rehearsal."
"[Halyna] says to me, 'Hold the gun lower. Go to your right. Okay, right there. All right, do that. Now show it a little bit lower.'" he explained. "And she's getting me to position the gun. She's guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle...I'm holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit."
"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Alec continued. "I cock the gun. I go, 'Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?' And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off."
When asked again if he pulled the trigger, Alec confirmed he did not. As he stated, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them."