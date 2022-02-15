Halyna Hutchins' Family Sues Alec Baldwin for Wrongful Death Over Rust Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, four months after her tragic passing.

On Feb. 15, E! News obtained the court documents—filed by Matthew Hutchins on behalf of himself and 9-year-old son Andros—which list Alec Baldwin among the defendants. E! News has reached out to Alec's rep for comment and has not heard back.

In late October, Halyna was killed on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust when Alec, an actor and producer on the film, discharged a prop gun, accidentally shooting Halyna and director Joel Souza. After the incident, Halyna was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Joel was taken by ambulance to another medical center for treatment and was released.

In the wrongful death complaint, which was filed in New Mexico, it states that Alec "recklessly shot and killed Halyna" and claims he and other defendants named in the case "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."