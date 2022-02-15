Gwen Stefani Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage Featuring Blake Shelton and Son Apollo

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love can truly reach the stars.



On Valentine's Day, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared intimate never-before-seen wedding footage of herself with her 45-year-old husband and her son Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.



"The stars, the moon, my whole world," Gwen captioned the video of the newlyweds sharing a kiss with her youngest son at their wedding reception. The video was paired with Blake's song, "We Can Reach The Stars," which he wrote for his wife.



Blake shared the post to his Instagram Story and also sent his wife of seven months a special Valentine's Day shout-out by posting a rare photo from their July 2021 wedding. "I'm the luckiest man alive. "Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you," he captioned the black and white image of him and Gwen standing at the altar.



As fans may recall, last summer, the Voice coaches tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Blake's Oklahoma ranch with their closest family and friends in attendance.