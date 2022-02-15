Nick Cannon Begs For Ex Mariah Carey's Love In New Song "Alone"

Nick Cannon will always have endless love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey.
And on Valentine's Day, The Masked Singer host dropped his new track "Alone" that's described as an ode to the five-time Grammy winner (ICYMI, the two, who share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, split in 2014). "This is the gospel of my broken soul," Cannon said in the press release, "this is as raw as it gets."
After opening with a sample from Carey's 1990 hit "Love Takes Time," Cannon begins to bare all through his gut-wrenching lyrics. "First off, Imma say I ain't got nothin' but love for ya," he sings. "Imma stay away, I ain't tyrin' to f--k it up for ya / Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late."
But frankly put, being without her sucks. "I'd been lyin' / I say I'm cool when I know I miss it," Cannon belts out. "I'd trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at."
"But every time I need some love, I can't find it," he later continues. "This is a subtle reminder that I'm still undecided."
And while he's had his fair share of relationships—he's welcomed seven children with four women and has another one on the way—it seems no one compares to Carey.
"As much as I want you back/ It's probably better where you at," he sings. "Cause I'm still running the streets / I'm still all in the sheets having babies / Models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me / Have to pay $10,000 a week / I take care of my peeps / Now you don't worry about when I creep / You got a man next to you when you sleep."
The song is part of his upcoming mixtape Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, which he described as his most personal music yet. "To really cry out for my soul on a lot of these records," he previously told E! News, "it really has been a therapeutic process for me."
Listen to his song "Alone" through the video above.