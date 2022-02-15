Nick Cannon Begs For Ex Mariah Carey's Love In New Song "Alone"

Watch : Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Bring Mini-Me Twins to KCAs

Nick Cannon will always have endless love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

And on Valentine's Day, The Masked Singer host dropped his new track "Alone" that's described as an ode to the five-time Grammy winner (ICYMI, the two, who share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, split in 2014). "This is the gospel of my broken soul," Cannon said in the press release, "this is as raw as it gets."

After opening with a sample from Carey's 1990 hit "Love Takes Time," Cannon begins to bare all through his gut-wrenching lyrics. "First off, Imma say I ain't got nothin' but love for ya," he sings. "Imma stay away, I ain't tyrin' to f--k it up for ya / Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late."

But frankly put, being without her sucks. "I'd been lyin' / I say I'm cool when I know I miss it," Cannon belts out. "I'd trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at."

"But every time I need some love, I can't find it," he later continues. "This is a subtle reminder that I'm still undecided."