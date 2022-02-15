The Future of How I Met Your Father Revealed

Watch : "How I Met Your Father" Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

This renewal is what dreams are made of.

Hulu announced Tuesday, Feb. 15 that How I Met Your Father has been renewed for a second season. Praising series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's "inspired vision," Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals, said in a statement that the show "has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season."

And Jordan isn't kidding when he says the series has been "supersized." The streaming platform ordered not 10, but 20 episodes for the sophomore season.

Hilary celebrated the "happy news" on Instagram, teasing, "You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!"