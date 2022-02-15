Dwayne Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Dwayne Johnson is making sure his Fast & Furious costar Tyrese Gibson knows he is here for him after his mother passed away.

The Fast family always rides together. 
 
When Tyrese Gibson announced his mother Priscilla Murray had passed after battling pneumonia and COVID-19 on Feb. 14, his Fast & Furious costar Dwayne Johnson offered his condolences.
 
Tyrese, 43, posted an emotional video to Instagram of him holding his mother's hand in the hospital room as he cried. In the caption, he said that he and his family are "broken and just can't believe this" and asked the Lord to embrace his mother into heaven.
 
Dwayne was one of many celebrities who sent their sympathies to Tyrese in the comments. "So so sorry about this brother," he wrote. "She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family."
 
It's the latest sign the costars have moved past any public bickering. In 2017, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actor threatened to quit the Fast & Furious franchise if Dwayne made an appearance in the ninth film.

He also blamed the Red Notice actor for delaying the movie's release after Dwayne was offered his own spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.
 
However, they sped past their feud and in 2021, Tyrese called up a sweet anecdote during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Revealing they were on the "phone every other day," he shared that they had a friendly competition about who could leave the longest voice note to each other. 

After all, it doesn't matter how much you win by, winning is winning.

