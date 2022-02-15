Dwayne Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Watch : Tyrese Gibson's Important Message to ALL "Fast & Furious" Fans

The Fast family always rides together.



When Tyrese Gibson announced his mother Priscilla Murray had passed after battling pneumonia and COVID-19 on Feb. 14, his Fast & Furious costar Dwayne Johnson offered his condolences.



Tyrese, 43, posted an emotional video to Instagram of him holding his mother's hand in the hospital room as he cried. In the caption, he said that he and his family are "broken and just can't believe this" and asked the Lord to embrace his mother into heaven.



Dwayne was one of many celebrities who sent their sympathies to Tyrese in the comments. "So so sorry about this brother," he wrote. "She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family."



It's the latest sign the costars have moved past any public bickering. In 2017, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actor threatened to quit the Fast & Furious franchise if Dwayne made an appearance in the ninth film.