5 Things Bel-Air Star Coco Jones Can't Live Without

We included these products chosen by Coco Jones because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The show that we've all been waiting for is finally here! The dramatic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air just dropped is first three episodes on Peacock. Now, we can look forward to getting a new episode every Thursday on the streaming platform.
Hilary Banks' real-life counterpart Coco Jones is also an artist signed to Def Jam Recordings, with her first single on the way. Coco is a very busy person, which is why it's not surprising she told E! News, "I feel the most relaxed at my house. After a long day, I make sure my place is all clean, light a candle, and chill all the way out." And now we can all chill with Bel-Air on TV at home.
The star remarked, "I feel the happiest when I am with my whole family. We are so goofy together and every time I am with them it feels like home." And of course, there are some must-haves that bring additional happiness to her life. Keep on scrolling to see the five essentials that she cannot live without.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
"I have oily skin and this spray keeps my face flawless all day long."
Lock in your makeup through sweat, rain, swimming and more with this game-changing setting spray. Once you incorporate it into your routine, you'll never go without it. It is the superior makeup setting spray that you will keep buying over and over.
This spray has 592.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 16,100+ Ulta 5-star reviews.
Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor
"I love to play with different lip color combinations depending on my mood."
This lipstick has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Armani Beauty My Way Eau de Parfum
"I fell in love with this bright girly scent! I find myself using it whenever I am dressed up and heading somewhere fun with my girls." She's not the only one who adores this fragrance. This perfume has 30K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface, for the Guitarist, Vocalist, Podcaster or Producer
"I use this interface all the time whenever I want to quickly record my vocals or make a cover for socials."
This item has 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lululemon Align High-rise Pant 28”
Just like the rest of us, Coco can't get enough of Lululemon leggings, which are a true staple for hanging out and working out.
These are available in three lengths and 21 colors.
