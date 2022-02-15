Lamar Odom Admits He Didn’t Treat Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian "Right" in Big Brother Confession

Watch : Julie Chen Thinks Lamar Odom Will Try to WIN Khloe Back

To Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian will always be the one that got away. Bible.

The former NBA pro said as much when he, Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley discussed their whirlwind courtship on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star asked, "So, when you met her it was just different for you? You just immediately connected with her?" before questioning why they rushed down the aisle after just a month.

Lamar explained that they just knew they wanted to be married, before Carson chimed in, "If anyone could whip up a star-studded 30-day wedding, it's Kris Jenner."

When the laughter subsided, Cynthia remarked, "When you talk about her it sounds like she was the love of your life."

And Cynthia isn't wrong. Though Lamar was most recently engaged to Sabrina Parr in 2020, he admitted, "I've never thought about getting married again... I didn't treat that good woman right."

Given the opportunity, Lamar shared that he'd like to take Khloe to dinner and apologize for his behavior.