Julia Fox Dominates New York Fashion Week Runway Just Hours After Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Watch : Julia Fox Says She's NOT Dating Kanye "Ye" West for Clout

All of the lights were on Julia Fox at New York Fashion Week.

Just hours after confirming her split from Kanye "Ye" West, the 32-year-old actress stole the show during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress with cutouts and her hair slicked back into a bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.

A revenge look? Well, not so fast. "I love Kanye," she told the Associated Press after the show. "We're still very good friends, and I wish him nothing but the best."

Julia and Ye were first spotted together in Miami on New Year's Eve and over the past six weeks kept the internet buzzing with their whirlwind romance, which saw them taking over Los Angeles, Paris and New York City.

"When I'm with Ye," the mom of 13-month-old Valentino told The Cut, "it feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."