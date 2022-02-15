Simone Biles Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

We're willing to bet that Simone Biles' heart is doing a few backflips.
And with good reason, of course, since on Feb. 15, the 24-year-old Olympian announced the exciting news that her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question. "THE EASIEST YES," Simone captioned a series of photos featuring the magical moment between the two on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you," she added. "You're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."
In the breathtaking photos, Jonathan is seen on bended knee as Simone grinned from ear to ear during his proposal. Also included in the series of sweet snaps of the pair was an up-close-and-personal look at her stunning oval-shaped diamond sparkler.
As for Simone's now-fiancé, Jonathan shared his own post featuring the must-see pics, hinting that it all went down during an epic Valentine's Day for the books. For his caption, the 26-year-old football player wrote, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée."
For the happy couple, who began dating in August 2020, the latest step in their fairytale romance won't come as a huge shocker for those keeping up with the two, since they've been keen on showing off their love from the start.
In fact, Jonathan proved his love for Simone was more than eternal when he dedicated a post to the Olympian after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics last summer to focus on her mental health.
"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," Jonathan wrote alongside an Instagram photo of his girlfriend at the time. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that."
As for this happy ending? Tens all across the board.