Simone Biles Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

We're willing to bet that Simone Biles' heart is doing a few backflips.



And with good reason, of course, since on Feb. 15, the 24-year-old Olympian announced the exciting news that her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question. "THE EASIEST YES," Simone captioned a series of photos featuring the magical moment between the two on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you," she added. "You're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."



In the breathtaking photos, Jonathan is seen on bended knee as Simone grinned from ear to ear during his proposal. Also included in the series of sweet snaps of the pair was an up-close-and-personal look at her stunning oval-shaped diamond sparkler.



As for Simone's now-fiancé, Jonathan shared his own post featuring the must-see pics, hinting that it all went down during an epic Valentine's Day for the books. For his caption, the 26-year-old football player wrote, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée."