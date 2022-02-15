You Need to See Justin Bieber’s Sexy Valentine’s Day Tribute to Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were keeping it steamy in the romance department this Valentine’s Day with this alluring Polaroid photo shoot.

Baby, oh! It's getting hot in here thanks to Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.
 
The 27-year-old singer set the internet on fire with his sexy Valentine's Day tribute to the model, who rocked in a sexy pink pushup bra, matching panty and garter belt from Victoria's Secret while sitting on a white couch. "Happy Valentine's Day baby," Justin captioned the seductive Polaroid images.
 
He also sent another sweet Valentine's Day message to Hailey, 25, sharing a photo of her puckering up to him while they were out to lunch. The YouTube star posted the same image to her Instagram Story on Feb. 14, captioning the snap, "Valentine I love you baby."
 
Before Justin and Hailey marked the sweet holiday on social media, they actually kicked off the celebrations on Sunday, Feb. 13, with an extra special night out. The duo enjoyed a double date with Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker to Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

For the occasion, Justin kept it cute and simple by rocking a white t-shirt and jacket and a pair of black sunglasses, while his wife of almost four years wore a white tank top and blinged out necklace as they chilled in their suite. 
 
Though the pair have made a lot of public appearances so far this year, don't expect them to give away any details about their romance to the media.

Earlier this month, Hailey told WSJ. Magazine that she was no longer answering interview questions about her marriage to the "As Long As You Love Me" vocalist. "The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait," she told the publication, adding that "the media has always been a disgusting thing."
 
However, Hailey did share a little bit of info about the couple's plans to have kids, telling WSJ. Magazine that they would not have children this year, but "in the next couple of years we would try."

Check out how the Biebers and other stars spent their Valentine's Day below.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

"Valentine. I love you baby," the model captioned a photo of herself and her husband of three years as they were out to lunch.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari surprised his fiancée with chocolates, bears made out of roses and a gorgeous glass rose similar to the one used in the Beauty and the Beast film. 

Halle Berry & Van Hunt

The couple, who have been dating for almost two years, spent their Valentine's Day holding hands and laughing on the beach. She wrote, "Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van!"

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

More than 31 years after tying the knot, Tom is spending this Valentine's Day still making his wife laugh. Rita wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day! Always laughing with this guy. I made a Valentine playlist."

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

The How I Met Your Father star shared throwback photos of herself with her husband and kids over the years. 

Jonah Hill & Sarah Brady

"Valentine Goddess," the comedian wrote to his girlfriend. "Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day. Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day."

Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff

The 34-year-old musician shared a sweet black and white photo of his three Valentines—his wife and their two kids.

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady

"Happy Valentines day hubby!" the model captioned a photo of herself and the retired quarterback. "Hope you like your gift. Let's grow some love and make the world greener!" The Bradys are also using this day of love to urge people to plant trees to help curb climate change.

Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell

"My FoReVeR VaLeNtiNe @avstenrydell," the American Horror Story actress captioned photos of herself with Austen. "to her #DIDF I GET MORE AND MORE OBSESSED WITH YOU EVERY DAY CANT STOP WONT STOP."

Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine star is having a "pawsome" Valentine's Day. He shared a flick of himself with his two dogs as they went out for a walk.

Jana Kramer

The One Tree Hill star spent Valentine's Day hanging out with her two kids—and her son's adorable shirt warned the ladies that's he's mommy's Valentine this year.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The Wades know how to have fun! The Bring It On star shared a hilarious video of herself dancing to "Laffy Taffy" as D. Wade looked on in horror.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

The couple kicked off Valentine's Day celebrations early by stepping out for dinner in Brooklyn—the comic's new stomping grounds—on Feb. 12.

Vanessa Bryant

In a post dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, Baby. My Forever Valentine."

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later," the Spice Girls alum captioned a throwback pic with the soccer star. "Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Though they confirmed their split in September, the singer and the supermodel appeared to be, uh, feeling the effects of Cupid's arrow during at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party at Limitless Sunset.

Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos

"Happy Valentine's day to this stallion that makes my heart skip a beat today and every day," the Sex/Life actress wrote to her co-star and IRL boyfriend. "Oh I love you @adam_demos."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Just two crazy kids in love. The Blink-182 drummer surprised his fiancée with an early Valentine's Day gift: Statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.

Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas

"Just a couple of #valentines," the actor wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Then, now and forever. #love."

John Hersey & Katie Thurston

Skipping the red roses, hot tubs and helicopter rides, the onetime Bachelorette lead penned a sonnet to her new guy. "My heart danced in a way that was new," she wrote on Instagram. "A crowded room but felt like us two. Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can't help but think we were always meant to be."

