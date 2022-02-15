You Need to See Justin Bieber’s Sexy Valentine’s Day Tribute to Wife Hailey

Earlier this month, Hailey told WSJ. Magazine that she was no longer answering interview questions about her marriage to the "As Long As You Love Me" vocalist. "The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait," she told the publication, adding that "the media has always been a disgusting thing."



However, Hailey did share a little bit of info about the couple's plans to have kids, telling WSJ. Magazine that they would not have children this year, but "in the next couple of years we would try."

Check out how the Biebers and other stars spent their Valentine's Day below.