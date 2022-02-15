See Khloe Kardashian React After Pete Davidson Sends Her Valentine’s Day Flowers

Kim Kardashian wasn't the only one feeling the love on Valentine's Day thanks to Pete Davidson. The SNL star sent an array of pink flowers to his girlfriend's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Watch: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson KISS on NYC Date

Roses are red, violets are blue. Amid his romance with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson sent love to Khloe Kardashian, too.
 
For Valentine's Day this year, Khloe received a slew of gifts and floral arrangements from her inner circle, including the Saturday Night Live star himself. In a Feb. 14 Instagram Story post, Khloe shared a picture of a pink floral bouquet arrangement that included calla lilies, roses and hydrangeas, writing, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete!"
 
But Pete wasn't the only one sending love to True Thompson's mom, as she also shared photos of arrangements sent from mom Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner and niece Penelope Disick (more than likely courtesy of mom Kourtney Kardashian, of course).

And although Kim hasn't revealed her V-Day gift from Pete just yet, the couple did spend a fun-filled weekend full of dinner dates leading up to the holiday. On Feb. 12, the two enjoyed a date night in Brooklyn, which they followed up with by hitting up Cipriani NYC on Feb. 13.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Pre-Valentine's Day Date

And it was there before leaving the restaurant on Sunday that the two were seen locking lips for the first time in public since their playful SNL sketch in October.

As for how Kim feels about Pete, it's no doubt that the SKIMS mogul, who filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West last year, is having fun in this new era of her personal life.
 
As a source close to Kim previously told E! News, "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

To see how more stars celebrated Valentine's Day this year, check out the gallery below!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

"Valentine. I love you baby," the model captioned a photo of herself and her husband of three years as they were out to lunch.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari surprised his fiancée with chocolates, bears made out of roses and a gorgeous glass rose similar to the one used in the Beauty and the Beast film. 

Halle Berry & Van Hunt

The couple, who have been dating for almost two years, spent their Valentine's Day holding hands and laughing on the beach. She wrote, "Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van!"

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

More than 31 years after tying the knot, Tom is spending this Valentine's Day still making his wife laugh. Rita wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day! Always laughing with this guy. I made a Valentine playlist."

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

The How I Met Your Father star shared throwback photos of herself with her husband and kids over the years. 

Jonah Hill & Sarah Brady

"Valentine Goddess," the comedian wrote to his girlfriend. "Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day. Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day."

Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff

The 34-year-old musician shared a sweet black and white photo of his three Valentines—his wife and their two kids.

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady

"Happy Valentines day hubby!" the model captioned a photo of herself and the retired quarterback. "Hope you like your gift. Let's grow some love and make the world greener!" The Bradys are also using this day of love to urge people to plant trees to help curb climate change.

Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell

"My FoReVeR VaLeNtiNe @avstenrydell," the American Horror Story actress captioned photos of herself with Austen. "to her #DIDF I GET MORE AND MORE OBSESSED WITH YOU EVERY DAY CANT STOP WONT STOP."

Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine star is having a "pawsome" Valentine's Day. He shared a flick of himself with his two dogs as they went out for a walk.

Jana Kramer

The One Tree Hill star spent Valentine's Day hanging out with her two kids—and her son's adorable shirt warned the ladies that's he's mommy's Valentine this year.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The Wades know how to have fun! The Bring It On star shared a hilarious video of herself dancing to "Laffy Taffy" as D. Wade looked on in horror.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

The couple kicked off Valentine's Day celebrations early by stepping out for dinner in Brooklyn—the comic's new stomping grounds—on Feb. 12.

Vanessa Bryant

In a post dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, Baby. My Forever Valentine."

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later," the Spice Girls alum captioned a throwback pic with the soccer star. "Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Though they confirmed their split in September, the singer and the supermodel appeared to be, uh, feeling the effects of Cupid's arrow during at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party at Limitless Sunset.

Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos

"Happy Valentine's day to this stallion that makes my heart skip a beat today and every day," the Sex/Life actress wrote to her co-star and IRL boyfriend. "Oh I love you @adam_demos."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Just two crazy kids in love. The Blink-182 drummer surprised his fiancée with an early Valentine's Day gift: Statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.

Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas

"Just a couple of #valentines," the actor wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Then, now and forever. #love."

John Hersey & Katie Thurston

Skipping the red roses, hot tubs and helicopter rides, the onetime Bachelorette lead penned a sonnet to her new guy. "My heart danced in a way that was new," she wrote on Instagram. "A crowded room but felt like us two. Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can't help but think we were always meant to be."

