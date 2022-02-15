The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 6 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Bachelor viewers have been waiting for Clayton Echard's two-on-one date with Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi for weeks. We finally got to to the highly-anticipated date, which was full of tension. Then, Clayton and the cast headed to Croatia. Now, there are some real feelings in the mix and it seems like almost everyone is on edge about where things stand.
There was no shortage on drama or great clothes. If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates.
Sarah Hamrick wore this white lace crop top with jeans when the cast arrived to Croatia.
Superdown Kendall Lace Crop Top
If you love a crop top, step up your game with this one from Superdown. It has a beautiful lace overlay. You can pair this with some jeans, like we saw on the show, or you can very easily dress this up. This top also comes in black.
Marlena Wesh left the show on a super glamorous note, wearing a gorgeous, green, sparkly gown.
Shein Love&Lemonade Asymmetrical Neck Backless Slit Thigh Sequin Prom Dress
This is one of those dresses that will make everyone say "wow" when you walk in the room. This sparkling dress also comes in red and black.
Teddi Wright wore a white a fuchsia floral ensemble for her solo date with Clayton.
Teddi Wright opted for a reddish brown bodycon dress with ruching for the rose ceremony.
Showpo Coming for You Mesh Midi Dress in Chocolate Mesh
This super slinky dress is perfect for so many different occasions. The bodycon fit, ruching details, and adjustable straps make this incredibly flattering on many body types. This dress is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 16 in eight different colors.
If you're looking for more The Bachelor-inspired shopping, shop these Amazon winter essentials chosen by JoJo Fletcher and these Amazon gift picks chosen by Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.