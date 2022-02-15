Legally Blonde Is Getting a Funko Pop! Collection—Here's Your First Look at the New Figures

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

She's blonde, she looks fabulous in pink, she's a Harvard Law School alum, and now she's a Funko Pop. Funko is finally releasing a Legally Blonde collection, and we have your first look right here. Can we get a "Bend and Snap" please?

The collection features four fabulous figures of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in some of her most iconic outfits from the movie. There's of course, the hot pink getup complete with the pink bag and glasses, the more casual faux fur jacket and sequined bikini top, and the very memorable bunny costume, which also comes in a special glittery edition that Elle would most likely approve of. These figures are super cute and a must-have for Pop collectors and fans of the Legally Blonde franchise.

This collection is just one of the new releases that Funko will be announcing during the 2022 Funko Fair. The annual virtual event is one fans look forward to each year as it gives them insight into what new products will be hitting stores in the upcoming months. This year's event will be held from Feb. 15-18, and fans can follow Funko's social channels (@originalfunko) to keep up-to-date on all the exciting announcements.

As stated earlier, we've got your first look at the brand new Legally Blonde collection that'll be released later on this year. If you want to get ahead of the game, you can pre-order it starting today. Check the collection out below.