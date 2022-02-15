Legally Blonde Is Getting a Funko Pop! Collection—Here's Your First Look at the New Figures

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
She's blonde, she looks fabulous in pink, she's a Harvard Law School alum, and now she's a Funko Pop. Funko is finally releasing a Legally Blonde collection, and we have your first look right here. Can we get a "Bend and Snap" please?
The collection features four fabulous figures of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in some of her most iconic outfits from the movie. There's of course, the hot pink getup complete with the pink bag and glasses, the more casual faux fur jacket and sequined bikini top, and the very memorable bunny costume, which also comes in a special glittery edition that Elle would most likely approve of. These figures are super cute and a must-have for Pop collectors and fans of the Legally Blonde franchise.
This collection is just one of the new releases that Funko will be announcing during the 2022 Funko Fair. The annual virtual event is one fans look forward to each year as it gives them insight into what new products will be hitting stores in the upcoming months. This year's event will be held from Feb. 15-18, and fans can follow Funko's social channels (@originalfunko) to keep up-to-date on all the exciting announcements.
As stated earlier, we've got your first look at the brand new Legally Blonde collection that'll be released later on this year. If you want to get ahead of the game, you can pre-order it starting today. Check the collection out below.
Elle With Bruiser
This is Elle Woods with Bruiser Woods. They're both Gemini vegetarians, and they both look super fab in Pop form. If you had to get just one figure from this collection, this has to be it!
Elle in Sun
Elle is known for her style, and the Elle in Sun figure features her in the faux fur jacket and sequined bikini top outfit that we still can't get enough of today. These Pops are so detailed, you can even see Elle's fresh manicure.
Elle in Bunny Suit
Who doesn't remember Elle in the bunny costume? It's so iconic, people actually dress up as Elle in the bunny suit for Halloween. So it makes total sense for us that Funko decided to turn that into a Funko Pop. A special edition Diamond Collection version will also be available.
Looking for more great things to shop? Check out Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner & More Stars Prove Vans Are Always a Trend.