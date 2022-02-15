Try Not to Triple Flip When You See Your Favorite Olympic Figure Skaters Then and Now

Time glides when you're having fun.
The usual pièce de résistance of any Winter Olympic Games, women's figure skating, gets underway at last Feb. 15, with Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Alysa Liu taking the ice in hopes of securing a medal for the United States in this event for the first time since 2006.
So far Team USA has had a fairly dazzling showing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, with 22-year-old powerhouse Nathan Chen earning the highest-ever men's score for his short program on his way to winning gold last week, the U.S. earning silver in the team event and the ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue adding bronze medals to their trophy cases.
Nathan Chen, Karen Chen, Hubbell and Donahue were also all members of that silver-winning team, along with Vincent Zhou, pairs couple Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, and ice dancers Evan Bates and Madison Chock.
Meanwhile, the women's competition is already shadowed by scandal in light of a report that, prior to the Games, 15-year-old phenom Kamila Valieva of the team gold-winning ROC tested positive for a heart medication found on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances. After days of wrangling over her status in these Olympics, she's been cleared to skate in the individual event—her fate already promised to be controversial whichever direction it went.
So, all eyes will be on Valieva, who was already the favorite to top the podium, especially after becoming the first on the women's side to ever land a quad jump in the Olympics. But perhaps that will ease the pressure on two-time Olympian Chen, 22; and first-timers Bell, 25, the reigning U.S. champion; and Liu, the youngest member of the entire U.S. figure skating team at 16.
In any case, whether they've been at the top of their game or in a rebuilding period, the U.S. team has always had its share of heroes, drama and high-flying moments, part of an illustrious history going back to the 1940s.
So before you settle in with your cocoa and your guide to what is an Axel vs. a Lutz vs. a Salchow vs. a flip vs. a toe loop to watch the women's short program tonight, here's a look at where your favorite American figure skaters are now:
Wherever their Olympic journeys led them, almost everyone mentioned was tuning in to watch their successors go for gold this past week.
Including Ashley Wagner, who on Monday shared some new photos she took with Brian Boitano on the set of NBC Sports' "Olympic Ice" coverage. They wore big smiles, but apparently in response to the news about Kamila Valieva, Wagner captioned the pics, "@brianboitano and I sliding into your DMs like [waving emoji]….Happy Valentine's Day! Skating broke my heart today so I'm officially switching sports."
And we'd expect nothing less from one of the countless skaters who left everything out on that ice.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)