West Side Story Co-Stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera Are Dating

Watch : "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!

Falling in love in America!

A source exclusively tells E! News that Rachel Zegler is dating her West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera, which she also seemed to confirm herself on Valentine's Day with several sweet social media messages.

On her Instagram feed, the 20-year-old actress posted a cozy black-and-white selfie of the two of them together with a caption that referenced the romantic holiday: "committing valen-crimes."

On her Instagram Stories, she seemed to give a look at their Feb. 14 plans, posting clips of their Italian meal, which Josh fed her while they both giggled.

"Saucy," she wrote with the clip. "Happy love day from me and mine."

The two got close on the set of Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic movie musical. For her performance as Maria, Rachel earned the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, which made her the first Latina actress to win as well as the youngest winner in that category.