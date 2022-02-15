The Sexual Tension Between Ben Affleck and Ex Ana de Armas Is Totally Off the Charts in New Trailer

We're in deep water with this one.
After Hulu released the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water, the only thing on our mind is the sexual tension between former flames Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.
The duo are both chilling and sensual in the short sneak peek, released on Feb. 14. In the trailer, audiences see Ben and Ana engaged in a tense conversation. Ana, who plays the role of Melinda Van Allen, begins by asking, "Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?"
Affleck, who plays Vic Van Allen, replies, "I don't know," to which Ana teases, "But you do."
The trailer then kicks up with high tempo music, as Ana and Ben exclaim that there is "something wrong" with the both of them, while gravitating toward one another.
Deep Water is set to release on Hulu on March 18. According to the film's logline, the psychological thriller will "take us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them."
While the upcoming movie is based on Patricia Highsmith's novel of the same name, the chemistry between Ben and Ana in this scene was likely based on real life.
The pair, who called it quits in January 2020 after less than a year of dating, were linked to one another during the filming of Deep Water in 2019 and 2020.
Having now found themselves in new relationships, Ben and Ana now hold the label as strictly co-stars.
In fact, you could say that Ana has "swiped right" on a new someone special, because the Cuban-born actress is dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.
Back in December, a source exclusively told E! News that it's "very serious" between her and the dating app entrepreneur, who she began seeing in the spring of 2021.
Ben, on the other hand, rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez last year, about 17 years after the stars called off their engagement. In November, a source close to Jennifer told E! News that the two are "stronger than ever and very much in love."
Even though both Ben and Ana have clearly moved on, it doesn't mean us viewers have to forget this romance while we watch this new enticing film!