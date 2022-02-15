Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Favorite Looks From Coach's Fall 2022 Runway Show

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Shares Nostalgia With Coach at NYFW

Watch out, Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion has arrived at New York Fashion Week.

Fresh off her Super Bowl commercial debut, the award-winning artist touched down in NYC to attend Coach's Fall 2022 runway show, sitting front row among stars like Rickey Thompson, Elsa Hosk, Tommy Dorfman and Angus Cloud.

While the fashion was the focus of the nostalgia-inducing presentation, Megan told Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, "The first model I noticed was the dog. And I was like y'all know you could've called Foe, and he would've done it proudly. But, I appreciated the dog's hair."

Although her French bulldog sadly did not get cast in the show, the "Body" singer did say the show's "mood was epic" as she showed off her hottie-approved custom black leather Coach outfit. But her look comes as no surprise. Megan starred in the fashion brand's spring campaign just a few weeks ago, continuing her relationship with the brand that goes way back.

"I was in the third grade with my Coach wallet and wristlets, and I've been on this," the artist explained. "This ain't even new to me." The star revealed while you may not find stickers in her Coach bags anymore, lip gloss and sunglasses remain her on-the-go staples.