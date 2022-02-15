These Are the Hair & Makeup Products That Transformed Lily James Into Pam Anderson on Pam & Tommy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you grew up in the 90s or not, Hulu's miniseries Pam & Tommy is must-watch content for many reasons. Watching fictionalized versions of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's confusion about the internet illustrates just how far we've come regarding technology. The lightning fast pace of Pam and Tommy's relationship is just electric to watch. The evolution of celebrity media coverage is fascinating. And, of course, we just have to talk about the transformation. Initially, it was tough to picture Lily James looking like Pam for this role, but the hair, makeup, and wardrobe team absolutely nailed it. Plus, Lily's mannerisms and voice are so on point.

Recently, Elle published a feature focused on the incredibly talented people behind the transformation, including costume designer Kameron Lennox, hair department head Barry Lee Moe, makeup department head David Williams, and special makeup effects designer Jason Collins. It took four hours to get Lily camera-ready on the set, but it was so worth it.

Let's break down the hair and makeup products that the team used to help Lily embody the one and only Pamela Anderson. There are some 90s throwbacks and some modern-day favorites that are definitely worth checking out.