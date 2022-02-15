Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher & Gary King Dating IRL? Here's the Truth

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Love on the high seas? Not so fast...

Many Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were shocked by the recently released season three trailer, which previews a steamy makeout sesh between formerly feuding co-workers Daisy Kelliher and Gary King. The co-stars have only fueled romance rumors by hanging out in real life as of late and posting chummy photos on social media.

Now many viewers want to know: Are the Bravolebrities actually dating?

"No, we're not dating," Daisy told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's season three premiere. "But I did really enjoy how much speculation there was. No, Gary and I are just friends."

Gary echoed his co-star, telling E! of the romance rumors, "It's very difficult to date when you're working on a yacht. I mean, I'd probably see Daisy once every four or five months and I personally don't think that's fair on any of the parties. So I can safely say that we are just friends."