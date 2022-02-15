See RHONJ's Dolores Catania & Jackie Goldschneider Nearly Get Physical During Shocking Fight

We didn't see this feud coming.
An unexpected fight breaks out between Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider in this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Feb. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The Bravo co-stars are still dealing with the fallout after Margaret Josephs revealed Jennifer Aydin's husband Bill cheated on her and it seems the RHONJ ladies are picking alliances.
"Jackie, you're questioning my friendship with Jennifer?" Dolores asks in the preview below.
Jackie responds, "I am saying that you are Margaret's friend first."
"I am both of their friends and that's not your place to say," Dolores claps back.
Jackie replies, "It is my place because I'm looking out for Jennifer right now," adding that she's "making sure she's surrounded by people who really have her back and I don't feel like you've got her back."
Dolores quips, "You've been nasty to her since you walked on this f--king scene."
When the other RHONJ ladies start to chime in, Margaret agrees with Jackie and tells Dolores, "You're much closer with me."
After Jennifer admits she "would love more" support from Dolores, Dolores vows, "Then I'll work on that, but I don't need to hear it from this," pointing to Jackie.
The dig sends Jackie into a fit. "What do you mean this? Don't call me 'this!'" Jackie yells. "Don't f--king call me 'this'...You're going to respect me more than that."
Jackie and Dolores come face-to-face as their altercation nearly gets physical. "What are you going to do about it?" Dolores asks, just an inch away from Jackie. "Don't talk in my f--king face!"
See the shocking fight go down in the clip above and find out how it plays out tonight. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
