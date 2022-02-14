Couple on the Court: See Pics of Andrew Garfield’s Malibu Outing With Model Alyssa Miller

Watch : How Did Andrew Garfield Hear He Was Nominated for a Tony?

A (tennis) match made in heaven.

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller were spotted on Sunday, Feb. 13, sharing a laugh as they left a tennis court in Malibu, Calif. For the date, Alyssa wore a navy blue tank top and skirt set with a New York Yankees blue ball cap and Andrew wore a gray tank top with black Nike shorts and sunglasses. The one accessory both were wearing? A smile from ear to ear.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the couple "were certainly happy in each other's company and not hiding anything."

As for their relationship status, a source confirms to E! News that the Sports Illustrated model and the tick, tick...BOOM! actor are, in fact, dating.

This tennis match date comes just a few months after the pair drummed up dating rumors in November, after being spotted walking together in New York City.

While the new couple are certainly not shy to show their affection both on and off the court, Andrew has been notorious to be a rather private romantic.