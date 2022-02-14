How Kylie Jenner & All the Kardashians Celebrated Valentine's Day 2022

Watch : Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson KISS on NYC Date

ABCDEFG, I have to go...celebrate Valentine's Day.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are doing exactly that today, Feb. 14, and as is the case with every other holiday, they're going all out. Think extravagant flower displays, expertly decorated gingerbread houses and balloons galore.

It's all in the name of love, though. After all, this is Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's first Valentine's Day together. The two rang in the romantic occasion on V-Day eve with a date at Cipriani NYC, making sure to squeeze in a smooch before departing.

Then there's Kylie and Travis Scott, who have lots more than their own love to celebrate this year, as they just welcomed baby no. 2, son Wolf Webster.

Kourtney is also having a family-filled Valentine's Day with her and her fiancé Travis Barker's blended bunch, including Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama and Landon Barker.