How Kylie Jenner & All the Kardashians Celebrated Valentine's Day 2022

ABCDEFG, I have to go...celebrate Valentine's Day. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are doing exactly that today, Feb. 14, and as is the case with every other holiday, they're going all out. Think extravagant flower displays, expertly decorated gingerbread houses and balloons galore. 

It's all in the name of love, though. After all, this is Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's first Valentine's Day together. The two rang in the romantic occasion on V-Day eve with a date at Cipriani NYC, making sure to squeeze in a smooch before departing. 

Then there's Kylie and Travis Scott, who have lots more than their own love to celebrate this year, as they just welcomed baby no. 2, son Wolf Webster

Kourtney is also having a family-filled Valentine's Day with her and her fiancé Travis Barker's blended bunch, including Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama and Landon Barker.

photos
Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022

See how the engaged couple and their kids, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is celebrating Valentine's Day by scrolling through the below gallery.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

Reign Disick looked dapper before heading to a Valentine's Day dance with his mom Kourtney Kardashian.

Instagram
Funny Faces

By the looks of it, someone had one too many Capri Suns at the festive dance.

Instagram
Pretty Presents From Mom

Kourtney's Valentine's Day was made all the more special thanks to mom Kris Jenner's luxurious gift of a shiny Louis Vuitton bag.

Instagram
A Disney Dream

The Poosh founder's fiancé Travis Barker made sure to go all out, too. He gifted her a pair of statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.

Instagram
A Blended Family

Kourtney and Travis also celebrated the holiday as a family, building a gingerbread house with all of their kids' names: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama and Landon Barker.

Instagram
A Happy Home

On the opposite side of the expertly decorated gingerbread house were Kourtney and Travis' own names.

Instagram
All Together Now

It doesn't get any cuter than this.

Instagram
A Family of Four

Kylie Jenner had a gingerbread house of her own, complete with cookie versions of Travis Scott and their two children, Stormi and the newly born Wolf Webster.

Instagram
From Travis, With Love

Travis also treated Kylie to a stunning display of flowers, topped off with a giant pink teddy bear.

Instagram
A Floral Affair

Kylie shared a video of the extravagant flowers, revealing that they filled multiple rooms.

Instagram
Roses for Khloe

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off an equally impressive display: rose petals, rose-shaped hearts and tons of candles.

Instagram
Pucker Up

She made sure to share the love with her followers, too, blowing them a kiss on Instagram.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter V-Day

Khloe also made sure to document the day spent with her forever Valentine, her daughter True Thompson.

Instagram
Say "Cheese!"

True looked too-cute-for-words in the video captured by her mom, made all the more adorable by the Valentine's Day-themed filter.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

Frosted cookies: a Valentine's must.

Instagram
A Cupcake Celebration

Khloe and True also enjoyed some delicious cupcakes decorated with sprinkles, frosting and best of all, little hearts that read "#TrueLove."

Instagram
Balloons Galore

Topping off Khloe and True's decadent set-up? A pretty-in-pink balloon display.

Instagram
A Sunny Bouquet

Kendall Jenner seemed to be enjoying Valentine's Day as much as her sisters, taking to Instagram to show off a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

Instagram
Feeling the Love

The supermodel shared the festive photos after enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Devin Booker and Justin and Haley Bieber.

