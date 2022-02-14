Why Nicky Hilton Won’t Find Out Sex of Baby No. 3

Watch : Pregnant Nicky Hilton Talks Baby No. 3 at NYFW!

Ignorance is bliss.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild said she will not find out the sex of her baby because of a family tradition her mother Kathy Hilton wants her children to continue, embracing the beautiful mystery of childbirth.

The French Sole fashion designer told E! News at NYFW, "My mom's very old-fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out.'"

Nicky said that "maybe" she'd find out the sex before the child's birth, but added that mother knows best.

Last month, her rep Jack Ketsoyan confirmed the forthcoming summer baby with husband James Rothschild. However, Nicky and James are not new to parenthood. Since marrying in 2015, they've welcomed two daughters, Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

While she was pregnant with her first child, Lily-Grace, she found out about the sex beforehand, throwing a baby shower full of pink and white decorations and deserts. It wasn't until she was pregnant with her daughter Teddy that she began keeping the sex a secret, throwing a baby shower decorated in pink and blue.