Take a Peek Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's "Chic" Miami Home

Especially when it comes to the Jonas Brothers. On Feb. 14, Joe Jonas gave fans a peek into the stylish Miami pad he recently purchased with wife Sophie Turner. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old singer posted a pic of himself posing with a guitar on a colorful Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa in his new home.

"Anyone up for a game of mah jong??," he captioned the snap. "Very obsessed with my new @rochebobois #mahjongsofa. Don't know how to play yet so gonna need someone to come over and teach me."

To make their home truly one worth bending the knee to, the musician and Game of Thrones alum worked with interior designer Sarah Ivory, requesting their house mirror the Miami lifestyle with a ‘70s tropical twist.

"As a designer, I source from all over the world, including a great deal of vintage," Sarah said in a press release. "It's better for the environment, allows for faster timelines and I live for the hunt!"