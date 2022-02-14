Take a Peek Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's "Chic" Miami Home

We're a sucker for style.
Especially when it comes to the Jonas Brothers. On Feb. 14, Joe Jonas gave fans a peek into the stylish Miami pad he recently purchased with wife Sophie Turner. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old singer posted a pic of himself posing with a guitar on a colorful Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa in his new home.
"Anyone up for a game of mah jong??," he captioned the snap. "Very obsessed with my new @rochebobois #mahjongsofa. Don't know how to play yet so gonna need someone to come over and teach me."
To make their home truly one worth bending the knee to, the musician and Game of Thrones alum worked with interior designer Sarah Ivory, requesting their house mirror the Miami lifestyle with a ‘70s tropical twist.
"As a designer, I source from all over the world, including a great deal of vintage," Sarah said in a press release. "It's better for the environment, allows for faster timelines and I live for the hunt!"
According to the release, Joe wanted their home to include bold color, fresh plants and musical instruments used as decor. As for that snazzy sofa, Sarah described it as "a legacy piece that can be passed down to the next generation" of Jonas kids.
"One of the reasons I love the Roche Bobois Mah Jong so much is that it's timeless, chic and incredibly versatile," Sarah continued. "We chose this piece for the family room because it's stylish but relaxed and can be reconfigured to suit different situations and we selected the Missoni fabrics because they are vibrant, happy, and lush to the touch."
Back in September, E! News confirmed that the parents of 19-month-old daughter Willa purchased the waterfront mansion in the Florida coastal city for $11 million. The 10,000-square-foot renovated home contains six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, an atrium, gardens, a pool and a koi pond.
According to Ocean Drive, the design of the home was influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, an architect who was heavily inspired by humanity and the environment.
The duo bought the home in Miami just three months after listing their 15,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom mansion in Encino, Calif. A source confirmed to E! News in October that DJ and music producer Zedd purchased the luxe mansion for $15.2 million.