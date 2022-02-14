Exclusive

Inside Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's "Very Comfortable" Valentine's Day in London

Things between Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler appear to be heating up after the couple spent Valentine's Day together. Scroll on for photos of their cute coffee date!

It looks like Kaia Gerber may have found her Valentine.

After all, the 20-year-old model was just spotted spending her Feb. 14 with Austin Butler. On Valentine's Day, the pair were spotted grabbing coffee and pastries at a cafe in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London. For the occasion, both were bundled up in long coats as they stepped out for an afternoon cup of joe.

An eyewitness told E! News that, during the outing, the two—they were first linked in December when they were seen hanging out together—looked "really happy and very comfortable with one another."

"They sat at a table in side across from one another as they waited for their order," the insider shared. "Austin had his hands across the table and it seemed they may have been holding hands while they waited."

With snacks in hand, the pair then made their way in the direction of a local park. The eyewitness adds, "As they walked, Kaia put her arm around Austin's and held him close."

photos
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Set Off on Holiday Vacation

This was not the first time the duo were spotted packing on some light PDA. In January, Austin, 30, was photographed with his arm around Kaia while grabbing groceries in Los Angeles. 

So, does this mean they're ready to make things official? Not quite.

A source close to Kaia recently told E! News that while the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is "not seeing anyone else right," she's just "going with the flow" in her budding relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.

"It's been really effortless and they are both enjoying it. Kaia thinks Austin is charming and likes that they are both low-key," the source said. "They both have expressed they don't want anything serious, but are interested in each other."

It looks like only time will tell if Cupid's arrow has truly made its mark. For now, scroll on to see photos of their Valentine's Day coffee date!

 

BACKGRID
But First, Coffee

Kaia and Austin were spotted hanging out together on Feb. 14.

BACKGRID
Cafe Couple

The two visited a cafe in the Primrose Hill neighborhood on London.

BACKGRID
Well Caffeinated

Both Kaia and Austin stepped out with coffee and pastries in hand.

BACKGRID
Bundled Up

For the outing, Kaia wore a long tweed coat, black sweater, dark pants and sneakers.

BACKGRID
A Brisk Stroll

The supermodel accessorized her look with a blue knitted hat, sunglasses and a leather purse.

BACKGRID
Stepping Out

Meanwhile, Austin kept warm in a navy blue coat.

BACKGRID
Under His Umbrella

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor looked like he was prepare for rain as he carried an umbrella in his arms.

BACKGRID
London Lovin'

An eyewitness told E! News that the couple "looked really happy and very comfortable with one another" during the outing.

BACKGRID
Here's Looking at You

The pair sat at a table in side across from one another as they waited for their order, according to the insider.

BACKGRID
Be My Valentine?

"Austin had his hands across the table and it seemed they may have been holding hands while they waited," the eyewitness said.

BACKGRID
A Walk to Remember

With snacks in hand, the pair were spotted heading in the direction of a local park.

