Celebrate Valentine's Day With Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif's Tips on Love

The Botched docs' expertise isn't limited to plastic surgery. 

As Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif proved during E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 14, they're both pretty knowledgeable when it comes to love. And just in time for Valentine's Day, they shared their secrets for maintaining long-lasting relationships.

"Keep listening," Dr. Nassif said. "Don't talk all the time. Listen more."

Admittedly, he added that's "something I still need to work on."

Dr. Dubrow's advice was a bit more strategic. "The real key is to learn how to fight properly," he said. "When you're in the heat of the moment, don't say it. You know you want to say it, but don't say it. Wait until there are calmer minds and then say what you want to say later."

The Real Housewives of Orange County would be far less interesting if the ladies, including his wife Heather Dubrow, abided by this rule, though. 

Thankfully, Dr. Nassif revealed Heather's has a much different "key" to happiness in a relationship: "Separate bathrooms."

The husband-wife duo is set to dole out even more relationship advice on their upcoming E! special 7 Year Stitch, a social experiment of sorts in which they'll attempt to help a struggling couple on the brink of divorce. 

Dr. Dubrow is also starring on the seventh season of Botched, which may be the most unbelievable iteration yet. As he put it, "This season is very different because normally we're doing plastic surgery to fix complications for people who had cosmetic surgery, [but] this time, people are having complications from trauma, cancer...[and] inappropriate things injected in the face."

All in all, expect to see cases that are "very heavy" with "very high stakes." 

The bigger the risk, the greater reward, though.

"I'll tell you one thing," Dr. Nassif said. "When you can actually take someone whose life has been completely devastated and add something positive to it, just imagine, anyone is going to love that feeling. One thing that Terry and I get to do with every season of Botched, we get to do that. [It's] the most incredible feeling there is."

Hear more from Drs. Nassif and Dubrow in the above Daily Pop clip. 

Botched airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. 

