Celebrate Valentine's Day With Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif's Tips on Love

The Botched docs' expertise isn't limited to plastic surgery.

As Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif proved during E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 14, they're both pretty knowledgeable when it comes to love. And just in time for Valentine's Day, they shared their secrets for maintaining long-lasting relationships.

"Keep listening," Dr. Nassif said. "Don't talk all the time. Listen more."

Admittedly, he added that's "something I still need to work on."

Dr. Dubrow's advice was a bit more strategic. "The real key is to learn how to fight properly," he said. "When you're in the heat of the moment, don't say it. You know you want to say it, but don't say it. Wait until there are calmer minds and then say what you want to say later."

The Real Housewives of Orange County would be far less interesting if the ladies, including his wife Heather Dubrow, abided by this rule, though.