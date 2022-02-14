YouTube Star Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant With Their First Baby

Trisha Paytas is definitely feeling the love this Valentine's Day.
On Feb. 14, the 33-year-old social media star marked the holiday by announcing that they're expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon. In celebration of the exciting news, Trisha shared a sonogram photo to Instagram, writing, "Love at first [heart] beat." As for their other half, Moses shared an Instagram photo of the pair grinning from to ear as they held up a printed-out copy of their sonogram, captioning his photos, "Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!"
Following Moses' post, Trisha commented with a few words dedicated to the soon-to-be dad. "Thank you for the best gift of all," the YouTuber wrote. "You have officially made all my dreams come true, this baby will be so loved."
Trisha, who came out as non-binary last April and uses they/them pronouns, married their now-husband in December 2021, one year after he popped the question.
Prior to their pregnancy announcement, Trisha opened up to their followers about their fertility struggles. In a 2016 video posted to their channel, Trisha explained that they were diagnosed by doctors with having PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease), which is an infection of the reproductive organs that can issues with fertility.
Now, in a corresponding Feb. 14 announcement video also shared to their YouTube channel, Trisha explained that they're at the "most peace that [they've] ever felt" since finding out about the pregnancy a few weeks prior.
"I'm in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time it just feels right," Trisha added. "All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose."