YouTube Star Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant With Their First Baby

Trisha Paytas is definitely feeling the love this Valentine's Day.



On Feb. 14, the 33-year-old social media star marked the holiday by announcing that they're expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon. In celebration of the exciting news, Trisha shared a sonogram photo to Instagram, writing, "Love at first [heart] beat." As for their other half, Moses shared an Instagram photo of the pair grinning from to ear as they held up a printed-out copy of their sonogram, captioning his photos, "Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!"



Following Moses' post, Trisha commented with a few words dedicated to the soon-to-be dad. "Thank you for the best gift of all," the YouTuber wrote. "You have officially made all my dreams come true, this baby will be so loved."



Trisha, who came out as non-binary last April and uses they/them pronouns, married their now-husband in December 2021, one year after he popped the question.