Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner & More Stars Prove Vans Are Always a Trend

From classic Vans to new limited-edition designs, these shoes will always be cool. Just ask Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Sophie Turner.

We've all had a pair of Vans at some point in our lives, right? The classic shoe brand has always been and will always be cool. If you're someone who loves to emulate celebrity trends, get yourself a pair of Vans. On the other hand, if you just want to rock a timeless, shoe, get yourself a pair of Vans. That's the beauty of Vans: they work for all mindsets and ensembles.

If you feel like you've seeing Vans a lot lately, it's because you probably have. Rihanna has been spotted in them many times, and of course, she's worn some from her man A$AP Rocky's collab with the brand. Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajowski went for the Old Skool Vans in white and black. Sophie Turner wore the Old Skool Vans adorned with a flame design.

Kim Kardashian and Olivia Rodrigo have black and white checkered shoes. Gwen Stefani was recently spotted in a red and white version of the same pair. They're not the only celebs who have shoes from the iconic brand. Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Whitney Port are on board with Vans too. If you want to channel your favorite celebs, check out some of our favorite Vans styles.

Vans Old Skool Core Classics

This shoe is a true classic that will always be in style. It's breathable, comfortable, and supportive. You can't go wrong with this black and white pair that you've seen on all your favorite celebs lately.

The black and white will never get old, but the Vans Old Skool shoes come in a few different color combos.

$60-$65
Zappos
$60
Pacsun
$60-$65
Nordstrom

Vans Old Skool Core Classics in White

This all-white look is a true wardrobe essential that you can easily dress up or down. These really go with everything.

$60-$65
Zappos
$60
DSW
$60-$65
Nordstrom

Vans Classic Sneaker in Black & White Checker

Whether you skate or not, this is another classic addition to any wardrobe. You can never go wrong with black and white, but these also come in so many colorful options if you want to switch things up.

$50-$60
Zappos
$50
PacSun
$50-$60
Nordstrom

Vans Floral Vintage Old Skool Sneakers

How much do you love these sneakers? These are your classic skater shoes with a floral update that exudes vintage vibes.

$65
PacSun
$70
Journeys

Vans Velvet Authentic Shoes

Get in on the velvet trend with a unique pair of Vans that bring a touch of elegance to any ensemble. These are also available in burgundy, navy, and black velvet.

$85
The Webster
$60
PacSun

Vans Old Skool Pac Sun A$AP Rocky Black

These A$AP Rocky-designed Vans that Rihanna wore are sold out at PacSun, but you can bid on them at Stock X. Or you can get a similar flame-adorned pair for $65 at ASOS.

$280
StockX
$65
ASOS

Old Skool Sneaker in Turtledove Sherpa

We are living for the plush vibes from these sherpa Vans Old Skool Sneakers. The fur is perfect for winter, but that light color makes them a great shoe for spring as well.

$70
$47
Zappos
$70
Nordstrom

Vans Vans Cozy Classic Slip-On Mules

If you are looking for some extra comfort, these slip-on Vans are lined with faux fur. They're available in a few colors, patterns, and textures.

$60
Zappos
$60
$48
PacSun
$60
Nordstrom

Vans U Sk8-Hi Sneaker

Elevate your look with these crisp, suede sneakers. There's really something for everyone's sense of style since Zappos has these in 35 colors and patterns.

$80
$65
Zappos
$80
Nordstrom

Vans x Tierra Whack Half Cab Shoes

These take that classic checker pattern to a whole other level with these green and yellow accents.

$95
PacSun
$95
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more star trends, check out these style roundups:

