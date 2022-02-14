Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner & More Stars Prove Vans Are Always a Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've all had a pair of Vans at some point in our lives, right? The classic shoe brand has always been and will always be cool. If you're someone who loves to emulate celebrity trends, get yourself a pair of Vans. On the other hand, if you just want to rock a timeless, shoe, get yourself a pair of Vans. That's the beauty of Vans: they work for all mindsets and ensembles.

If you feel like you've seeing Vans a lot lately, it's because you probably have. Rihanna has been spotted in them many times, and of course, she's worn some from her man A$AP Rocky's collab with the brand. Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajowski went for the Old Skool Vans in white and black. Sophie Turner wore the Old Skool Vans adorned with a flame design.

Kim Kardashian and Olivia Rodrigo have black and white checkered shoes. Gwen Stefani was recently spotted in a red and white version of the same pair. They're not the only celebs who have shoes from the iconic brand. Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Whitney Port are on board with Vans too. If you want to channel your favorite celebs, check out some of our favorite Vans styles.