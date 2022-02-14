Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Her Vogue Debut at Just 9 Months Old

Nine months after Naomi Campbell shocked fans with news of her daughter's birth, she's speaking about motherhood and her journey getting there. As she told British Vogue, "She wasn't adopted."

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace

At 9 months old, Naomi Campbell's daughter is already a cover star.

For her magazine debut, the tot—whose name has yet to be revealed—graced the cover of British Vogue alongside her supermodel mom. "She loves the light," Campbell raved to the magazine for their March cover. "She's inquisitive. She was looking at everyone–she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in."

Though she has kept her daughter largely out of the spotlight—news of her May 2021 birth was so surprising that Campbell had to insist to British Vogue, "She wasn't adopted—she's my child"—Campbell has, privately, been basking in the joys of motherhood.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," Campbell said, noting her daughter has met her model friends Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done." 

 

After all, in Campbell's eyes, her daughter is simply perfect. "She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age," she gushed. "She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she's got six teeth already."

 

Steven Meisel/Vogue

And yes, according to mom, her daughter does have "a really nice closet," because, of course, she does. And as for a sibling, well, that's always a possibility. As Campbell put it, "Why not?"

Read the full feature on newsstands Feb. 22—or download a digital copy.

