Current TV Couples Ranked From Soul Mates to Mere Flings

Ahhh, love is in the air. (And on our small screens!)

While some of us are getting ready for a romantic evening, others are preparing for a night in on the couch and counting down the hours until all chocolate goes 50 percent off. So as we bide our time, we decided to rank our favorite TV couples from meant-to-be to meant-to-be seeing other people.

We've included new couples, such as Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) on And Just Like That..., married pairs, including Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) on This Is Us, and everything in between. We're looking at you, Gossip Girls' Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty).

But are these couples meant to be? Has Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) found her Mr. Right in Archie Andrews (KJ Alpa), or is he just her Mr. Right now? Are Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) from Euphoria endgame? Is Linda Belcher (John Roberts) meant to be flipping burgers with Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) forever?

We need answers—and we're guessing so do you!