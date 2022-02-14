Sha'Carri Richardson Questions Decision to Allow Figure Skater Kamila Valieva to Compete in Olympics

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Figure skating is taking center stage at the Olympics for both good and bad reasons.

While there are plenty of performances worthy of praise and celebration—we see you Nathan Chen and Erin Jackson—a scandal involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has left fans with mixed emotions.

On Feb. 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced the 15-year-old will be allowed to compete in the 2022 Beijing Games after it was reported that she tested positive for a banned substance prior to the Games. For track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson—she was unable to compete at the 2020 Olympics after testing positive for marijuana—the decision has left her with more questions than answers.

"Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?" she wrote on Twitter. "My mother died and I can't run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I'm a Black young lady."

Back in July, the track star was suspended from the U.S. Olympic team for one month after she tested positive for marijuana. She was unable to race in the women's 100-meter dash.