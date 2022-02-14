Are RHOP's Ashley Darby and Michael Darby Ready for Baby No. 3? She Says...

Watch : Nicki Minaj DRAGS Ladies on "RHOP" Reunion

No more babies for this Bravolebrity.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby revealed as much at the DIRECTV Drag Bowl on Feb. 13, exclusively telling E! News that she and her husband Michael Darby are perfectly content with their two children, Dean, 2 and Dylan, 11 months.

"Michael and I made a deal to only have two kids," she said. "He's already talking about a vasectomy. So, we'll see. He's 61, about to be 62, to be fair."

Ashley, 33, loves being a parent, though. "It's the best," she gushed. "It's a blessing that I get to spend this time with my kids."

"You know, a lot of milestones that kids have, their parents miss out on because they have to work or they have other obligations, but I didn't have any other place to be," Ashley continued. "I had my second son on March 2, 2021, so in the pandemic. And I've just gotten to spend so much time with them."