See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking things to the next level with a little PDA. See the photo of the couple from their latest date night.

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary.
 
The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
 
The outing was actually the couple's second of the weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 12, the couple dined at Lilia's restaurant in the Staten Island native's new stomping grounds in Brooklyn—making for a jam-packed holiday weekend.

And why shouldn't the two be feeling the love? As a source close to the SKIMS founder recently told E! News, Kim and Pete are "both super into each other and she has fallen hard." 

"She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is," the insider added. "She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Pre-Valentine's Day Date

This despite Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, expressing his displeasure with the SNL star. Not that it seems to bother Kim, who made it clear in her recent Vogue cover story that she is exclusively on Team Kim moving forward.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," Kim told Vogue. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

