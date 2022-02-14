Exclusive

Meet the Dashing Suitors Looking for Love on NBC's The Courtship

Get to know the handsome men ready to compete for one woman's heart on NBC's new Regency era dating series, The Courtship.

Out with the heart-shaped jewelry and in with the handwritten love letters.

Nothing screams "romance" more than 16 eligible bachelors dueling for one woman's heart! NBC's new fantasy dating series, The Courtship, premieres March 6. And now, in an E! exclusive first look on Valentine's Day, we get to meet the suitors that will be vying for Nicole Remy's heart.

Hosted by Rick Edwards, the series follows Nicole, a modern girl tired of modern dating, who is transported back to Regency-era England in the hope of finding love. "In a grand 19th century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside, a group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart," according to the series description. 

And from carriage rides and masquerade balls to archery and fencing, this show sounds like something out of the Regency-era fan fiction of our dreams! In order to win Nicole's heart, the pursuers will say goodbye to modern-day sensibilities and swap them for grand-courting gestures of the past.

Scroll to meet the 16 suitors before The Courtship premieres March 6 on NBC.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Christian Lee Cones

Age: 25

Occupation: IT support manager

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Social: @ChristianLeeCones

Christian grew up in a very strict household and didn't start dating until his 20's. He had a pretty unconventional upbringing moving from Indiana to Brazil and eventually to Los Angeles. While his dating history may be shorter than some, he is extremely worldly, speaks Portuguese fluently and is extremely impassioned about fighting for human rights. His dream date is a surprise road trip to Joshua Tree, complete with a picnic and watching the sunset with someone who possesses an honest heart, sense of humor and hunger for living life. Christian always jokes that he was born in the wrong era, so he's more than ready to put on the knight's suit and fight for his love.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Daniel Bochicchio

Age: 31

Occupation: Real estate agent

Location: Staten Island, NY

Social: @danielmbochicchio

Daniel grew up in a big, warm Italian household in Staten Island, and was raised to be a perfect gentleman. Daniel is a direct communicator and only pursues women if he sees a real future with her, and when he does will make her feel like royalty. He watched his parents support each other in sickness and in health and now he wants a relationship where you fight until the very last second with the person you love. He's ready to find someone who is not only the complete package, but will weather the storms. If he finds a romance sturdy enough to make it through a European adventure, he's confident she will be the one for him. Daniel enjoys staying fit and active through boxing, weight training, playing soccer and running with his rescue dog, Bo Peep.  

Sean Gleason/NBC
Alex "Achilles" King

Age: 35

Occupation: Online fitness coach

Location: San Diego, CA

Social: @achillesking_

Achilles was born in the Dominican Republic and at a young age gravitated toward poetry and writing song lyrics, which gave him the ability to find self-expression. He grew up reading Shakespeare, which led him to explore the true art of romance. In 2021, Achilles lost his mother, who had brought him and his siblings to America. After taking the time to grieve, he finally feels mentally, physically and spiritually ready to find the one woman who can make his life complete. From spontaneous gondola boat rides, to deep and meaningful intellectual conversations, Achilles is seeking a lifelong commitment with someone who allows him to be himself. 

Sean Gleason/NBC
Dan Hunter

Age: 32

Occupation: Owner, travel company

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Social: @dan.hunter

Dan had anything but an ordinary childhood: growing up on a boat from the age of 9 until he was 17 and sailing around the world with his parents and sister. He was homeschooled until his mid-teens before being enrolled in a Spanish boarding school. Dan is a romantic at heart and always tries to give "butterflies" to his special someone, making consistent romantic gestures and recognizing special moments in his partner's life. The true test for Dan is having his love interest interact with his family, and having a special lady accompany him on his worldly travels. 

Sean Gleason/NBC
Giuseppe Castronovo

Age: 27

Occupation: Pizzeria owner

Location: Point Pleasant, NJ

Social: @thegiuseppec

Whether baking the perfect pizza or falling in love, we know this Italian boy will put his whole heart into it. Giuseppe opened a pizzeria with his father after owning a pizza boat, where he sailed the Jersey Shore slinging pizza and charming the ladies. Giuseppe grew up in a huge Italian family with his Sicilian grandparents being the glue to hold everyone together. After seeing his late grandparents get so lucky finding true love, he jumped from relationship to relationship trying to find that special spark, but grew tired of the modern-day dating games. Giuseppe is looking for a queen to make her heart warm, stomach full and fill her with laughter.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Capt. Danny Kim

Age: 31

Occupation: Former Air Force Captain

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Social: @captaindanielkim

After being honorably discharged from the Air Force as a Captain, Danny was inspired by the movie "Hitch" and threw himself into starting his own business as a confidence coach for men. His goal is to help men, like his former self, realize their worth and potential to make them successful in relationships. Overcoming his fair share of heartbreak, Danny has finally gotten to the point where he loves himself and is now ready to share his life with someone willing to grow with him. Although he may be considered a dating master, he is ready for some help to get hitched.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Nate Shanklin

Age: 34

Occupation: Recruiter

Location: Sacramento, CA

Social: @n8shanklin

Nate is a romantic at heart and goes after what he wants. He enjoys buying flowers, serenading his partner, showing affection and being extremely chivalrous. Nate loves to stay active getting outdoors and boxing. Born and raised in Sacramento, Nate sang in Midtown bands while growing up and now records his own solo music. He is also an IT recruiter for the Department of Justice. Nate is ready for love and believes his experiences have shaped him into someone who can go the distance.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Derek Kesseler

Age: 31

Occupation: Digital marketing manager

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Social: @derekjacobkesseler

Living in Vancouver, Derek is an adventure seeker always looking for new places to explore. He loves to try new activities that push him outside of his comfort zone and believes being spontaneous is the spice to life. He's ready to find someone who can tackle life with as much passion as he does. Growing up in small-town Beaumont, Alberta, Derek spent his winters in the hockey rink and his summers on the golf course. He really enjoys being in nature and loves hiking, golfing, photography and camping through the Canadian Rockies. He's also an avid reader and loves a podcast that can teach him something new. He has dialed in his cooking skills and is ready to impress a date with his Canadian cuisine and small-town charm. Derek couldn't be more thrilled to dive headfirst into this adventure for love.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Charlie Mumbray

Age: 25

Occupation: At-home personal trainer

Location: Kent, England

Social: @charlie.w.mumbray

Charlie considers himself quite picky and would love to meet someone organically, but growing up in a small town he struggled to find new women to date since everyone knows everyone. This chivalrous and affectionate model/personal trainer loves to spoil his girlfriends with gifts and trips. Charlie is well traveled, having spent three years of life in Australia, Southeast Asia and most countries in Europe. He is hugely passionate about skiing, making people laugh and cooking, especially baking. Family is incredibly important to Charlie and he yearns for a relationship like his parents have. He's so ready to fall in love with the right woman and give her his whole heart.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Lewis Echavarria 

Age: 26 

Occupation: Mortgage advisor

Location: Miami, FL

Social: @lewis.echavarria

Born in Miami but raised in the Dominican Republic, Lewis was homeschooled and went on to play professional baseball before an injury permanently ended his pitching career. After his surgery, he picked up his first real estate book and went on to become a licensed mortgage advisor and realtor. Outside of the office, Lewis helps busy men and women get into the best shape of their lives. A huge romantic who loves to cook and dance, Lewis wears his heart on his sleeve and is hoping to find that forever love to grow a big family together. 

Sean Gleason/NBC
Dr. Jarrett Schanzer

Age: 35

Occupation: Anesthesiologist 

Location: Miami, FL

Social: @doctorjarrett

At the age of 9, Jarrett survived a plane crash, which is what inspired him to go into the business of helping people and became a doctor. Jarrett does Botox and fillers on the side of anesthesiology, because he loves conversing and talking with people instead of just putting them to sleep. He sometimes hosts Botox parties with his friends. He loves rollerblading along the beach and is always working out to maintain his beach body. When he isn't showing off his six pack at the shore, he likes to relax at the Russian bathhouse.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Peter Saffa 

Age: 23

Occupation: Social media manager

Location: Miami, FL 

Social: @petersaffa

A true hopeless romantic, Peter is not a fan of modern dating. He is looking for something real and doesn't like swiping on dating apps. When it comes to romance, Peter says, "You can never go wrong with a candlelit dinner and some red wine." When Peter isn't searching for love, you'll find him playing Fortnight or working out. He is also combining his love for fitness with his passion for entrepreneurship and is starting his own fitness clothing line. 

Sean Gleason/NBC
Lincoln Chapman

Age: 25 

Occupation: Model

Location: Nashville, TN

Social: @lincoln__chapman

A nomad at heart, Lincoln enjoys catching sunsets while driving his van across the country. When he isn't searching for a spontaneous new adventure, you'll find him hiking or running with his dog or watching classic Matthew McConaughey rom-coms. He hopes to find a girl who is willing to hop in his van and start a new adventure together.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Chandler Luxe

Age: 24

Occupation: Musical artist

Location: Charlotte, NC

Social: @chanluxe

A triple threat, Chandler has style, charisma and talent and has always found different ways to keep himself entertained in the slow-paced environment of the south. Whether it was trading Pokemon cards, exploring nature or annoying his older siblings, nothing was off limits. Despite not being able to focus on music as a career until after college, he plans to make it big in the music industry and hopes to find someone who can keep up.

Sean Gleason/NBC
Caleb Ward

Age: 24

Occupation: Content creator

Location: Hampton, VA

Social: @calebcward_

This academic All-American not only was the first in his family to graduate from college, but he also completed his master's degree. Caleb has used dating apps in the past and has even considered searching for love abroad since dating domestically hasn't landed him "the one." Despite being a "free spirit," Caleb can always count on his dad for great life advice and loves to plan romantic dates. His dream girl is someone who is kind-hearted, family-focused, independent and open-minded. 

Sean Gleason/NBC
Jaquan Holland

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher

Location: Long Island, NY

Social: @forever__blessed

Jaquan is a teacher and ball of positive energy who cherishes his students, and most importantly, knows what it means to love a woman. He is tired of the superficial dating scene, is ready to bring chivalry back and believes in meeting someone organically in person. His hobbies include photography, reading and the arts, plus he has put in the work to become the best version of himself to give to another person. Jaquan doesn't care about a girl's status or how many followers she has because he cares about connecting on a deeper level with the right person.

