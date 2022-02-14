Meet the Dashing Suitors Looking for Love on NBC's The Courtship

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Out with the heart-shaped jewelry and in with the handwritten love letters.

Nothing screams "romance" more than 16 eligible bachelors dueling for one woman's heart! NBC's new fantasy dating series, The Courtship, premieres March 6. And now, in an E! exclusive first look on Valentine's Day, we get to meet the suitors that will be vying for Nicole Remy's heart.

Hosted by Rick Edwards, the series follows Nicole, a modern girl tired of modern dating, who is transported back to Regency-era England in the hope of finding love. "In a grand 19th century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside, a group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart," according to the series description.

And from carriage rides and masquerade balls to archery and fencing, this show sounds like something out of the Regency-era fan fiction of our dreams! In order to win Nicole's heart, the pursuers will say goodbye to modern-day sensibilities and swap them for grand-courting gestures of the past.